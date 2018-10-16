Former Poteau councilman pleads guilty to drug charges

Former Poteau city councilman Joe David White pleaded guilty to federal charges of drug conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma in Muskogee announced the plea Tuesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

White, 58, faces from five to 40 years in prison on the conspiracy count and up to 20 years on the distribution charge.

The indictment alleges from sometime in 2015 to January 2017, White conspired "with others known and unknown to the grand jury" to possess and distribute methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. The Indictment also said that White distributed the drug on various dates on or about Dec. 15, 2016.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Poteau Police Department, the District 16 Narcotics Task Force and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

White was indicted earlier this year with 27-year-old Laci Marie Fox, aka, Laci Marie Noah, 27, of Poteau, who was named in one count of drug conspiracy and three counts of distribution. Her case is pending.

The Poteau City Council declared White's seat vacant in January after he missed the allotted number of meetings in a four-month period.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dean Burris represented the United States.

PDN Reporter Amanda Corbin contributed to this report. See a longer version of this report in our Wednesday print edition.