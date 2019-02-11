Former Poteau football coach returning to Pirates

About four years ago, Greg Werner, then coaching the Broken Bow Savages, decided to throw his hat in the ring for the Poteau High School football coaching job between the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Four years later, the veteran coach was hired for the second time as Poteau's football coach at Monday night's Poteau Public Schools Board of Education Meeting.

He was 24-11 in three seasons from 2012-14, including a 12-2 season in 2013 in which the Pirates played for the Class 4A state title, falling 40-0 to Anadarko in the championship game at Oklahoma State University's Boone Pickens Stadium.