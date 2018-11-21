Former Poteau runner competes for OCU in NAIA National Championships; Stars win national title for OCU coach from Poteau

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Former Poteau Lady Pirate cross country runner Sheridan Hoyer competed in the NAIA National Championships, which took place Nov. 16. Hoyer, running for Oklahoma City University, was 168th with a time of 19:13.5. The OCU men, coached by Poteau’s Matt Aguero, won the men’s national title for the fourth time in school history with a score of 116 points.