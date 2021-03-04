Four LeFlore County teams in upcoming area basketball playoffs

Four LeFlore County basketball teams play in area playoffs in the coming days with hopes of making state tournaments. The three in Class 2A need just one win to get into the state tourney. Here's the slate.

Thursday

Class 3A Area IV in Henryetta boys

Spiro vs. Roland 3 p.m. (area first round)

Friday

Class 2A Area II girls final in Fort Gibson

Pocola vs. Dale 6 p.m.

Class 2A Area IV finals in Seminole

Howe girls vs. Hartshorne 6 p.m.

Howe boys vs. Pawnee 8 p.m.

Class 3A Area IV boys consolation semifinal in Henryetta

Spiro vs. Tishomingo-Keys (Park Hill) winner 3 p.m. (with a win)

Saturday

Class 2A Area II girls consolation final in Fort Gibson

Pocola vs. TBD 6 p.m. (with a loss)

Class 2A Area IV consolation finals in Seminole

Howe girls vs. TBD 6 p.m., Howe boys vs. TBD 8 p.m. (each with a loss)