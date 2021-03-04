Four LeFlore County teams in upcoming area basketball playoffs
Four LeFlore County basketball teams play in area playoffs in the coming days with hopes of making state tournaments. The three in Class 2A need just one win to get into the state tourney. Here's the slate.
Thursday
Class 3A Area IV in Henryetta boys
Spiro vs. Roland 3 p.m. (area first round)
Friday
Class 2A Area II girls final in Fort Gibson
Pocola vs. Dale 6 p.m.
Class 2A Area IV finals in Seminole
Howe girls vs. Hartshorne 6 p.m.
Howe boys vs. Pawnee 8 p.m.
Class 3A Area IV boys consolation semifinal in Henryetta
Spiro vs. Tishomingo-Keys (Park Hill) winner 3 p.m. (with a win)
Saturday
Class 2A Area II girls consolation final in Fort Gibson
Pocola vs. TBD 6 p.m. (with a loss)
Class 2A Area IV consolation finals in Seminole
Howe girls vs. TBD 6 p.m., Howe boys vs. TBD 8 p.m. (each with a loss)
