Four local softball players make Fast-Pitch All-State Teams

Four local high school softball players have been named All-Staters by the Oklahoma Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association — Pocola’s Shakyrah Gladness, Howe’s Jalei Oglesby and Red Oak’s Kayleigh Hunter and Shandee Noah. Gladness will be on the Middle East team and the other three on the Small East for the 2019 Oklahoma Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association All-State Games, which will take place June 9 at Tom Heath Field at Lawson Plaza at the Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts in Edmond.