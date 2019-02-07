Four seek Poteau mayor's post

Four candidates have filed for the Poteau Mayor's seat in the April 2 elections.

Two City Council seats and the street commissioner's position also will be on the ballot.

Seeking the mayor's post are Chris Ford, Jarrod Ridenour, Jack Scott Jr. and Scotty White.

In Ward 1 Seat 2, incumbent Clay Bennet will face challenges from Rodney Darnell and Mick LaFevers.

In Ward 3 Seat, incumbent Matt Lamb will face Don Harmon and Ron LaMar Sr.

Bobby Woodson filed to run against Street Commission Jim Seale.

Two city officials were uncontested as the filing ended — Police Chief Stephen Fruen and Ward 4 Seat 2 council member Jim Sommers.

Municipal elections also will be held in nine other LeFlore County communities.