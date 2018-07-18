Freedom Fighters

The OK Freedom girls basketball team won the Greg Swaim Big Time Challenge Basketball Tournament on Saturday in Claremore. They went 3-0 beating the Tulsa Lady Legends, Tulsa Hurricanes and the Oktaha Lady Tigers. Front row, from left — Alexis Smith, Ryleigh Pierce and Jazzlyn Harrison. Back row — Sophie Pulice, Abbi Covey, Ariana Loggins and Kara Albert. Photo by Victor Pierce
Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Category: