Friday basketball playoff schedule

Highlighting the slate for the day is Whitesboro's basketball teams playing in Class B Area IV finals in Quinton for a shot at state tournament berths. Poteau's girls basketball team is in regional consolation action today. Below is the full rundown for area teams.

Class B Area IV in Quinton

LeFlore girls vs. Tupelo (consolation semifinal) 1:30 p.m.

LeFlore boys vs. Sasakwa (consolation semifinal 3 p.m.

Whitesboro girls vs. Pittsburg (final) 6:30 p.m.

Whitesboro boys vs. Calvin (final) 8 p.m.

Class B Area II in Cleveland

Kinta girls vs. McCurtain 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A Area II regional in Haskell

Panama girls vs. Quapaw (consolation semifinal) 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Area III regional in Wilburton

Talihina girls vs. Wilburton (consolation semifinal) 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A Area II regional in Sequoyah Tahlequah

Spiro girls vs. Beggs (consolation semifinal) 6:30 p.m.

Spiro boys vs. Keys (consolation semifinal) 8 p.m.

Class 3A Area III regional at Lindsay

Pocola girls vs. Dickson (consolation semifinal) 1:30 p.m.

Pocola boys vs. Comanche (consolation semifinal) 3 p.m.

Class 3A Area IV regional at Adair

Heavener vs. Inola (consolation semifinal) 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A Area III regional at North Rock Creek High School in Shawnee

Poteau girls vs. Pauls Valley (consolation semifinal) 1:30 p.m.