Friday Tournament Scores

Below are scores from Friday action in basketball tournaments for area teams.

Nadine Carpenter Classic in LeFlore

Boys

Gans 46, LeFlore 44 (semifinal)

Smithville 68, Heavener JV 47 (consolation semifinal)

Keota 67, LeFlore JV 36 (consolation semifinal)

McCurtain 58, Crowder 54 (semifinal)

Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament

Girls

Broken Bow 49, Pocola 33 (semifinal)

Rattan 58, Howe JV 53 (consolation semifinal)

Boys

Howe 58, Broken Bow 57 (semifinal)

Roland 69, Talihina 52 (semifinal)

Luther 51, Pocola 41 (consolation semifinal)

Fort Smith Nike Tournament of Champions

Van Buren 52, Howe 48 (consolation semifinal)

Wilburton Tournament

Girls

Spiro 37, Wilburton 22 (consolation semifinal)

Hartshorne 56, Poteau 21 (semifinal)

Boys

Poteau 75, Spiro JV 46 (consolation semifinal)

Spiro 73, Stigler 62 (semifinal)

Indianola Warrior Classic

Boys

Cameron 70, Weleetka 34 (semifinal)

Red Oak 59, Indianola 29 (semifinal)

Girls

Cameron 44, Weleetka 33 (semifinal)

Red Oak 33, Indianola 13 (semifinal)

Saturday schedules

Nadine Carpenter Classic in LeFlore

Girls consolation final: Keota vs. Gans 12 p.m.

Boys consolation final: Keota vs. Smithville 1:30 p.m.

Girls third place: McCurtain vs. Smithville 3 p.m.

Boys third place: LeFlore vs. Crowder 4:30 p.m.

Girls final: LeFlore vs. Crowder 6 p.m.

Boys final: McCurtain vs. Gans 7:30 p.m.

Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament

Girls 7th place game: Howe JV vs. Talihina 11 a.m.

Boys 7th place game: Pocola vs. Clayton 12:20 p.m.

Girls consolation final: Clayton vs. Rattan 1:40 p.m.

Boys consolation final: Luther vs. Clayton 3 p.m.

Girls third place: Pocola vs. Luther 4:20 p.m.

Boys third place: Talihina vs. Broken Bow 5:40 p.m.

Girls final: Roland vs. Broken Bow 7 p.m.

Boys final: Howe vs. Roland 8:20 p.m.

Wilburton Tournament

Girls consolation final: Spiro vs. Stigler 12 p.m.

Boys consolation final: Poteau vs. Hartshorne 1:30 p.m.

Girls third place: Poteau vs. Eufaula/Wilburton 3 p.m.

Boys final: Spiro vs. Wilburton/Eufaula 7:30 p.m.

Indianola Warrior Classic

Girls final: Cameron vs. Red Oak 6 p.m.

Boys final: Cameron vs. Red Oak 7:20 p.m.

First National Bank Classic in McAlester

Girls third place: Kinta vs. Pittsburg 3 p.m.

Boys third place: Heavener vs. Kinta 4:30 p.m.

Girls Final: Heavener vs. Caddo 6 p.m.