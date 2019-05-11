Friday's Class 4A State Baseball Tournament Scores/Update
Saturday, May 11, 2019
Class 4A State Tournament
At Edmond North High School
State Quarterfinals
Blanchard 5, Berryhill 0
Harrah 2, Grove 1
Kingfisher 5, Verdigris 3
Poteau 4, Newcastle 0, 4 inn., suspended by rain
Editor's Note: The Poteau-Newcastle game will resume at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Edmond North High School, followed at 1:30 p.m. by the first state semifinal between Kingfisher and Blanchard and the Poteau-Newcastle winner vs. Harrah at 4 p.m. The state title game will be played Wednesday at a time and site to be detemined later.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: