Class B Regional Tournaments

At Red Oak

Opening Round

Red Oak 12, Caney 2

Tupelo 9, Kiowa 2

Championship

Red Oak 9, Tupelo 0, Red Oak qualifies for state.

At Asher

Consolation Semifinals

Leflore 11, Granite 1, Granite eliminated.

Consolation Championship

Whitesboro 12, Leflore 2, Whitesboro qualifies for state, Leflore eliminated.

