Friday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores

Class 3A District Tournament at Spiro

Spiro 14, Eufaula 4

Spiro 16, Eufaula 9, Spiro advances to next week's regional, Eufaula eliminated.

Class 2A District Tournament at Howe

Howe 14, Sallisaw-Cental 4

Howe 8, Sallisaw-Central 7, Howe advances to next week's regional, Sallisaw-Central eliminated.

Class A Regional Tournament at Rattan

Wister 12, Rock Creek 6, Rock Creek eliminated.

Rattan 9, Wister 3, Rattan advances to next week's state tournament, Wister eliminated.

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Leflore

Tupelo 4, Leflore 1

Whitesboro 15, Coleman 3

Whitesboro 7, Tupelo 0

Leflore 14, Coleman 5, Coleman eliminated.

At Red Oak

Caney 13, Cameron 8

Red Oak 12, Bluejacket 0

Red Oak 10, Caney 0

Cameron 14, Bluejacket 6, Bluejacket eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley