Friday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores

Class 3A District Tournament at Spiro
Spiro 14, Eufaula 4
Spiro 16, Eufaula 9, Spiro advances to next week's regional, Eufaula eliminated.
Class 2A District Tournament at Howe
Howe 14, Sallisaw-Cental 4
Howe 8, Sallisaw-Central 7, Howe advances to next week's regional, Sallisaw-Central eliminated.
Class A Regional Tournament at Rattan
Wister 12, Rock Creek 6, Rock Creek eliminated.
Rattan 9, Wister 3, Rattan advances to next week's state tournament, Wister eliminated.
Class B Regional Tournaments
At Leflore
Tupelo 4, Leflore 1
Whitesboro 15, Coleman 3
Whitesboro 7, Tupelo 0
Leflore 14, Coleman 5, Coleman eliminated.
At Red Oak
Caney 13, Cameron 8
Red Oak 12, Bluejacket 0
Red Oak 10, Caney 0
Cameron 14, Bluejacket 6, Bluejacket eliminated.
