Friday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS — The Spiro Bulldogs won the Class 3A District Tournament on Friday night in Spiro. Photo by Bobby RodgersTHAT'S HOWE YOU DO IT! — The Howe Lions won the Class 2A District Tournament on Friday at Lions Field. Photo Courtesy Howe Public Schools Facebook Page
Saturday, April 27, 2019

Class 3A District Tournament at Spiro
Spiro 14, Eufaula 4
Spiro 16, Eufaula 9, Spiro advances to next week's regional, Eufaula eliminated.
Class 2A District Tournament at Howe
Howe 14, Sallisaw-Cental 4
Howe 8, Sallisaw-Central 7, Howe advances to next week's regional, Sallisaw-Central eliminated.
Class A Regional Tournament at Rattan
Wister 12, Rock Creek 6, Rock Creek eliminated.
Rattan 9, Wister 3, Rattan advances to next week's state tournament, Wister eliminated.
Class B Regional Tournaments
At Leflore
Tupelo 4, Leflore 1
Whitesboro 15, Coleman 3
Whitesboro 7, Tupelo 0
Leflore 14, Coleman 5, Coleman eliminated.
At Red Oak
Caney 13, Cameron 8
Red Oak 12, Bluejacket 0
Red Oak 10, Caney 0
Cameron 14, Bluejacket 6, Bluejacket eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

