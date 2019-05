Friday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores

Class 3A Regional Tournament at Atoka

Loser's-Bracket Finals

Valliant 18, Pocola 11, Pocola eliminated.

Editor's Note: The regional final between Atoka and Valliant was rained out until 1 p.m. today (Saturday).

Class 2A Regional Tournament at Calera

Calera 11, Howe 3

Hartshorne 10, Apache 0

Calera 4, Hartshorne 0

Apache 12, Howe 4, Howe eliminated.

Editor's Note: The Class 2A Regional Tournament at Latta featuring Panama was rained out until Monday. Today's (Saturday's) Class B State Tournament at Shawnee High School's Ed Skelton Field will begin an hour later, with Roff meeting Asher at noon, Red Oak facing Drummond at 2:30 p.m. and the winners playing for the state title at 5 p.m.

