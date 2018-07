Friday's High School Baseball Scores

Class 3A District Tournaments

At Spiro

Spiro 4, Eufaula 3

Spiro 18, Eufaula 6, Spiro advances to regionals, Eufaula eliminated.

At Morris

Morris 12, Pocola 6

Morris 6, Pocola 5, Morris advances to regionals, Pocola eliminated.

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Red Oak

Red Oak 12, Leflore 2

Coleman 10, McCurtain 2

Red Oak 11, Coleman 0

Leflore 15, McCurtain 2, McCurtain eliminated.

At Tupelo

Whitesboro 16, Smithville 0, Smithville eliminated.

Whitesboro 11, Tupelo 10

At Asher

Kiowa 23, Buffalo Valley 0, Buffalo Valley eliminated.

Kiowa 13, Asher 3

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley