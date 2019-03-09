Friday's High School Baseball Scores

WAY TO GO, EASTON! — Poteau's Easton Francis, far left, gets congratulated by teammate Clay Cross, left center, after hitting a three-run home run that scored both Ben Brooks, center, and Jagger Dill during Friday's home game against Vian at Town Creek Park. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, March 9, 2019

Poteau 13, Vian 0
Leflore 2, Buffalo Valley 0
Leflore 10, Boswell 4
Boswell 7, Buffalo Valley 2
Cameron 4, McCurtain 3
Wister 10, Panama 8
Red Oak 11, Porum 0
Red Oak 10, Crowder 0
Gans 15, Arkoma 9
Battiest 9, Bokoshe 1
Soper 11, Smithville 7
Blanchard 10, Whitesboro 0
Editor's Note: Saturday's action — Poteau and Tulsa NOAH at Red Oak and McCurtain and Liberty at Tulsa Regent Prep — were rained out and not rescheduled as of this time.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

