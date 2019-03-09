Friday's High School Baseball Scores
Saturday, March 9, 2019
Poteau 13, Vian 0
Leflore 2, Buffalo Valley 0
Leflore 10, Boswell 4
Boswell 7, Buffalo Valley 2
Cameron 4, McCurtain 3
Wister 10, Panama 8
Red Oak 11, Porum 0
Red Oak 10, Crowder 0
Gans 15, Arkoma 9
Battiest 9, Bokoshe 1
Soper 11, Smithville 7
Blanchard 10, Whitesboro 0
Editor's Note: Saturday's action — Poteau and Tulsa NOAH at Red Oak and McCurtain and Liberty at Tulsa Regent Prep — were rained out and not rescheduled as of this time.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
