Friday's High School Baseball Scores
Sunday, March 17, 2019
Whitesboro 15, Poteau 5
Leflore 3, Pocola 2, 8 inn.
Leflore 7, Stigler 3
Stigler 10, Pocola 1
Hartshorne 15, Heavener 0
Coalgate 11, Talihina 0
Sallisaw-Central 12, Arkoma 0
Sallisaw-Central 10, Arkoma 6
Battiest Tournament
Opening Round
Bokoshe 7, Kinta 6
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Smithville 15, Bokoshe 0
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Howe 10, Smithville 1
Cameron 6, Battiest 5
Consolation Semifinals
Fort Towson 11, Bokoshe 6
Thackerville 13, Kinta 5
Editor's Note: Clayton dropped out of the tournament.
Depew Tournament
Spiro 9, Tulsa Rogers 1
Spiro 3, Tulsa NOAH 0
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
