Friday's High School Baseball Scores

DIVING BACK — Whitesboro baserunner Trevor Roberts, left, dives back on a pick-off attempt as Poteau firs baseman Bryson Myers takes the throw during Friday afternoon’s game at Town Creek Park. PDN photo by David Seeley
Sunday, March 17, 2019

Whitesboro 15, Poteau 5
Leflore 3, Pocola 2, 8 inn.
Leflore 7, Stigler 3
Stigler 10, Pocola 1
Hartshorne 15, Heavener 0
Coalgate 11, Talihina 0
Sallisaw-Central 12, Arkoma 0
Sallisaw-Central 10, Arkoma 6
Battiest Tournament
Opening Round
Bokoshe 7, Kinta 6
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Smithville 15, Bokoshe 0
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Howe 10, Smithville 1
Cameron 6, Battiest 5
Consolation Semifinals
Fort Towson 11, Bokoshe 6
Thackerville 13, Kinta 5
Editor's Note: Clayton dropped out of the tournament.
Depew Tournament
Spiro 9, Tulsa Rogers 1
Spiro 3, Tulsa NOAH 0

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

