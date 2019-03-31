Friday's High School Baseball Scores
Arkoma 14, Heavener 5
Red Oak 12, Tahlequah 4
Tournaments
Edmond Junior Varsity Tournament
Poteau JV 7, Southmoore JV 5
Poteau JV 11, Bethany JV 7
Smithville Tournament
Championship Semifinals
Smithville 3, Wister 2
Soper 6, Haileyville 1
Consolation Semifinals
Howe 9, Haworth 8
Antlers 7, Battiest 2
McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament
Championship Semifinals
Cameron 12, Buffalo Valley 1
McCurtain 8, Sallisaw-Central 0
Consolation Quarterfinals
Stringtown 10, Bokoshe 0
Porum 8, Webbers Falls 2
Consolation Semifinals
Clayton 5, Stringtown 1
Gans 10, Porum 4
Crowder Demon Classic
Championship Semifinals
Coalgate 17, Panama 16
Stigler 12, Eufaula 5
Consolation Quarterfinals
Crowder12, Wilburton 4
Muldrow 13, Stuart 10
Canadian def. Chouteau-Mazie
Kiowa def. McAlester JV
Editor's Note: Poteau's game Friday against McLoud in the McLoud Tournament was rained out as was Pocola's game at Roland. On Saturday, the entire McLoud Tournament, Edmond JV Tournament and the Crowder Demon Classic were rained out as was Spiro and Lincoln Christian at Morris.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
