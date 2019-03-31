Friday's High School Baseball Scores

Arkoma 14, Heavener 5

Red Oak 12, Tahlequah 4

Tournaments

Edmond Junior Varsity Tournament

Poteau JV 7, Southmoore JV 5

Poteau JV 11, Bethany JV 7

Smithville Tournament

Championship Semifinals

Smithville 3, Wister 2

Soper 6, Haileyville 1

Consolation Semifinals

Howe 9, Haworth 8

Antlers 7, Battiest 2

McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament

Championship Semifinals

Cameron 12, Buffalo Valley 1

McCurtain 8, Sallisaw-Central 0

Consolation Quarterfinals

Stringtown 10, Bokoshe 0

Porum 8, Webbers Falls 2

Consolation Semifinals

Clayton 5, Stringtown 1

Gans 10, Porum 4

Crowder Demon Classic

Championship Semifinals

Coalgate 17, Panama 16

Stigler 12, Eufaula 5

Consolation Quarterfinals

Crowder12, Wilburton 4

Muldrow 13, Stuart 10

Canadian def. Chouteau-Mazie

Kiowa def. McAlester JV

Editor's Note: Poteau's game Friday against McLoud in the McLoud Tournament was rained out as was Pocola's game at Roland. On Saturday, the entire McLoud Tournament, Edmond JV Tournament and the Crowder Demon Classic were rained out as was Spiro and Lincoln Christian at Morris.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley