Friday's High School Baseball Scores
Saturday, April 6, 2019
Howe 12, Talihina 0
Howe 15, Kinta 3
Talihina 2, Kinta 1
Arkoma 11, Webbers Falls 1
Bokoshe 6, Braggs 0
Cameron 6, Sallisaw-Central 5
McCurtain 4, Stonewall 3
Red Oak 6, Valliant 0
Editor's Note: Buffalo Valley did not join Stonewall and McCurtain for the originally-scheduled three-way. Also, Friday's Red Oak-Vian game, Friday's Eagletown-Smithville game and Saturday's Red Oak-McAlester game were rained out with no make-up dates scheduled for any of the rained-out games.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
