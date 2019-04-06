Friday's High School Baseball Scores

McGEE MAKES IT — Howe baserunner Carson McGee, right, slides safely into second base before Kinta second baseman Dax King is late with the tag during Friday afternoon's game at Lions Field. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, April 6, 2019

Howe 12, Talihina 0
Howe 15, Kinta 3
Talihina 2, Kinta 1
Arkoma 11, Webbers Falls 1
Bokoshe 6, Braggs 0
Cameron 6, Sallisaw-Central 5
McCurtain 4, Stonewall 3
Red Oak 6, Valliant 0
Editor's Note: Buffalo Valley did not join Stonewall and McCurtain for the originally-scheduled three-way. Also, Friday's Red Oak-Vian game, Friday's Eagletown-Smithville game and Saturday's Red Oak-McAlester game were rained out with no make-up dates scheduled for any of the rained-out games.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

