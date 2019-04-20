Friday's High School Baseball Scores
Saturday, April 20, 2019
Regular Season
Oktaha 5, Poteau 1
Howe 11, Muldrow 10
Red Oak 11, Tahlequah 7
Atoka Festival
Heavener 10, Talihina 0
Calera 8, Heavener 0
Atoka 20, Talihina 1
Playoffs
Class B District Tounament at Cameron
Cameron 8, Webbers Falls 0
Smithville 8, Webbers Falls 4, Webbers Falls eliminated.
Cameron 9, Smithville 1
Smithville 10, Cameron 2
Editor's Note: Sallisaw-Central and Howe did not play as part of a three-way at Sallsaw-Central with Muldrow since the Tigers and Lions will be meeting in next week's Class 2A District Tournament at Howe's Lions Field.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
