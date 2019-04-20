Friday's High School Baseball Scores

Regular Season

Oktaha 5, Poteau 1

Howe 11, Muldrow 10

Red Oak 11, Tahlequah 7

Atoka Festival

Heavener 10, Talihina 0

Calera 8, Heavener 0

Atoka 20, Talihina 1

Playoffs

Class B District Tounament at Cameron

Cameron 8, Webbers Falls 0

Smithville 8, Webbers Falls 4, Webbers Falls eliminated.

Cameron 9, Smithville 1

Smithville 10, Cameron 2

Editor's Note: Sallisaw-Central and Howe did not play as part of a three-way at Sallsaw-Central with Muldrow since the Tigers and Lions will be meeting in next week's Class 2A District Tournament at Howe's Lions Field.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley