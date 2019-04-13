Friday's High School Baseball Tournament/Festival Scores
Coal Mining Classic
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Poteau 7, Red Oak 5
Oktaha 10, Broken Bow 0
Championship
Oktaha 3, Poteau 2, 9 inn.
3rd-Place Game
Red Oak 12, Broken Bow 2
Consolation Semifinals
Hartshorne 10, Seminole 2, Seminole eliminated.
Valliant 9, Wilburton 1, Wilburton eliminated.
Consolation Finals
Hartshorne 8, Valliant 2
Wister Festival
Whitesboro 11, Talihina 2
Whitesboro 8, Wister 0
Leflore 7, Wister 6
Riverside Conference Tournament
At Gore
Championship
McCurtain 6, Gore 1
3rd-Place Game
Porum 10, Gans 2
Consolation Finals
Keota 9, Arkoma 4
Sallisaw-Central Tiger Shootout
Pocola 6, Muldrow 3
Roland 5, Vian 3
Roland 8, Chouteau-Mazie 2
Chouteau-Mazie 11, Keys (Park Hill) 1
Editor's Note — Saturday's action in the Tiger Shootout was rained out. It has not been rescheduled yet but there is a chance it will be sometime before the Class 2A, 3A and 4A playoffs begin.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
