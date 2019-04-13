Friday's High School Baseball Tournament/Festival Scores

Coal Mining Classic

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Poteau 7, Red Oak 5

Oktaha 10, Broken Bow 0

Championship

Oktaha 3, Poteau 2, 9 inn.

3rd-Place Game

Red Oak 12, Broken Bow 2

Consolation Semifinals

Hartshorne 10, Seminole 2, Seminole eliminated.

Valliant 9, Wilburton 1, Wilburton eliminated.

Consolation Finals

Hartshorne 8, Valliant 2

Wister Festival

Whitesboro 11, Talihina 2

Whitesboro 8, Wister 0

Leflore 7, Wister 6

Riverside Conference Tournament

At Gore

Championship

McCurtain 6, Gore 1

3rd-Place Game

Porum 10, Gans 2

Consolation Finals

Keota 9, Arkoma 4

Sallisaw-Central Tiger Shootout

Pocola 6, Muldrow 3

Roland 5, Vian 3

Roland 8, Chouteau-Mazie 2

Chouteau-Mazie 11, Keys (Park Hill) 1

Editor's Note — Saturday's action in the Tiger Shootout was rained out. It has not been rescheduled yet but there is a chance it will be sometime before the Class 2A, 3A and 4A playoffs begin.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley