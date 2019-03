Friday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Okemah

Boys Championship

Spiro 69, Roland 58, Spiro qualifies for state

Girls Consolation Semifinal

Hugo 49, Pocola 46, Pocola eliminated.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Cheoctah

Girls Championship

Howe 67, Chouteau-Mazie 52, Howe qualifies for state.

At Shawnee

Boys Consolation Semifinals

Talihina 65, Wilburton 52, Wilburton eliminated.

Boys Championship

Rock Creek 56, Minco 44, Rock Creek qualifies for state.

Today's Consolation Championship — Talihina vs. Minco, 8 p.m., winner to state.

Class B Boys State Tournament

At State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City

Semifinals

Kinta 39, Lookeba-Sickles 34, Lookeba-Sickles eliminated.

Calumet 58, Paden 51, Paden eliminated.

Tonight's State Championship — Kinta vs. Calumet, 7:15 p.m.

Class A Girls State Tournament

At State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City

Seiling 64, Smithville 30, Smithville eliminated.

Hydro-Eakly 70, Frontier 52, Frontier eliminated.

Today's State Championship — Seiling vs. Hydro-Eakly, 5:30 p.m.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley