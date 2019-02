Friday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class 4A District Tournament at Broken Bow

Boys

Broken Bow 84, Poteau 76

Girls

Broken Bow 44, Poteau 26

Class 3A District Tournament at Spiro

Boys

Spiro 62, Okmulgee 48

Girls

Okmulgee 45, Spiro 40

Class 2A District Tournaments

At Howe

Boys

Panama 66, Gore 54, Gore eliminated.

Girls

Panama 40, Gore 36, Gore eliminated.

At Warner

Boys

Sallisaw-Central 49, Wister 26, Wister eliminated.

Girls

Warner 67, Wister 27, Wister eliminated.

At Talihina

Boys

Quinton 54, Silo 38, Silo eliminated.

Girls

Talihina 54, Quinton 34, Quinton eliminated.

Class A Regional Tournament at Indianola

Loser's-Bracket Semifinals

Boys

Clayton 75, Indianola 48, Indianola eliminated.

Asher 53, Keota 48, Keota eliminated.

Girls

Whitesboro 53, Asher 36, Asher eliminated.

Crowder 60, Arkoma 45, Arkoma eliminated.

Class B Regional Tournaments

Loser's-Bracket Semifinals

At Panama's Razorback Event Center

Boys

Battiest 70, Coleman 36, Coleman eliminated.

Buffalo Valley 62, Sasakwa 61, Sasakwa eliminated.

Girls

Battiest 63, Milburn 27, Milburn eliminated.

Sasakwa 63, Buffalo Valley 42, Buffalo Valley eliminated.

At Moss High School

Boys

Leflore 66, Caney 63, OT, Caney eliminated.

Moyers 76, Graham-Dustin 73, OT, Graham-Dustin eliminated.

Girls

Caney 57, Moyers 40, Moyers eliminated.

Paden 48, Stringtown 41, Stringtown eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley