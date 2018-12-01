Friday's High School Basketball Scores
Saturday, December 1, 2018
Boys
Talihina 64, Heavener 38
Smithville 67, Howe 63
Kinta 68, Boswell 35
Red Oak 64, Oktaha 52
Spiro 69, Checotah 60
McCurtain 42, Webbers Falls 19
Editor's Note: Due to Friday night's stormy weather, the Keota boys' Riverside Conference road game at Gore was called at halftime with no resumption date set at this time.
Girls
Heavener 56, Talihina 55
Howe 62, Smithville 48
Kinta 69, Boswell 16
Red Oak 62, Oktaha 37
Checotah 49, Spiro 40
Gore 46, Keota 34
Webbers Falls 58, McCurtain 51, OT
