Friday's High School Basketball Scores

OH, NO YOU DON'T! — Talihina's Austin Fenton, left, blocks a shot attempt by Heavener's Brock Stacy, right, as Talihina's Kobe Billy watches during Friday night's Black Diamond Conference game at the Heavener Gym. PDN photo by David SeeleyYIKES! — Talihina's Shay Hill, front, tries to get a shot attempt off in front of Heavener defender Shaelena Bacon, right, as Heavener's Carly Watkins watches during Friday night's Black Diamond Conference game at the Heavener Gym. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, December 1, 2018

Boys
Talihina 64, Heavener 38
Smithville 67, Howe 63
Kinta 68, Boswell 35
Red Oak 64, Oktaha 52
Spiro 69, Checotah 60
McCurtain 42, Webbers Falls 19
Editor's Note: Due to Friday night's stormy weather, the Keota boys' Riverside Conference road game at Gore was called at halftime with no resumption date set at this time.
Girls
Heavener 56, Talihina 55
Howe 62, Smithville 48
Kinta 69, Boswell 16
Red Oak 62, Oktaha 37
Checotah 49, Spiro 40
Gore 46, Keota 34
Webbers Falls 58, McCurtain 51, OT

Category: