Friday's High School Basketball Scores

Regular Season

Boys

Poteau 66, Heavener 47

Kinta 75, Bokoshe 11

Girls

Poteau 51, Heavener 48, OT

Kinta 65, Bokoshe 22

Tournaments

Nadine Carpenter Classic in Leflore

Championship Semifinals

Boys

Smithville 69, Keota 51

Gans 56, Arkoma 46

Girls

Leflore 50, Crowder 30

Smithville 51, Arkoma 30

Porum Panther Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournamnent

Boys

Championship

Canadian 59, Panama 55

3rd-Place Game

Hulbert 71, Cave Springs 54

Consolation Finals

Porum 58, Oaks 50

Girls

Championship

Webbers Falls 41, Porum 33

3rd-Place Game

Whitesboro 59, Hulbert 28

Consolation Championship

Panama 45, Oaks 33

Bravado Wireless Invitational at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton

Championship

Boys

McCurtain 38, Wister 27

Girls

Battiest 50, McCurtain 39

Taco Bell Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith [Ark.] Southside High School

Championship Semifinals

Bishop Miege, Kan., 73, Ponca City 59

Fort Smith Northside 57, Moore 53

Consolation Semifinals

Howe 73, Fort Smith Southside 27

Van Buren, Ark., 68, Tulsa East Central 46

Editor's Note: Saturday's trophy games were canceled due to threatening weather conditions.

Quinton Tournament

Boys

Championship Semifinals

Howe 61, Warner 60

Quinton 44, Buffalo Valley 40

Consolation Semifinals

Moyers 68, Pocola 59, Pocola eliminated.

Boswell 43, Red Oak 37, Red Oak eliminated.

Girls

Championship Semifinals

Red Oak 60, Howe JV 32

Warner 53, Quinton 38

Consolation Semifinals

Poteau JV 42, Boswell 17, Boswell eliminated.

Moyers 46, Buffalo Valley 31, Buffalo Valley eliminated.

Pick and Shovel Classic at Hartshorne

Boys

Championship

Oktaha 57, Hartshorne 53

3rd-Place Game

Wilburton 61, Clayton 54

Girls

Championship

Hartshorne 49, Wilburton 25

3rd-Place Game

Clayton 52, Mounds 39

