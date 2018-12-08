Friday's High School Basketball Scores
Regular Season
Boys
Poteau 66, Heavener 47
Kinta 75, Bokoshe 11
Girls
Poteau 51, Heavener 48, OT
Kinta 65, Bokoshe 22
Tournaments
Nadine Carpenter Classic in Leflore
Championship Semifinals
Boys
Smithville 69, Keota 51
Gans 56, Arkoma 46
Girls
Leflore 50, Crowder 30
Smithville 51, Arkoma 30
Porum Panther Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournamnent
Boys
Championship
Canadian 59, Panama 55
3rd-Place Game
Hulbert 71, Cave Springs 54
Consolation Finals
Porum 58, Oaks 50
Girls
Championship
Webbers Falls 41, Porum 33
3rd-Place Game
Whitesboro 59, Hulbert 28
Consolation Championship
Panama 45, Oaks 33
Bravado Wireless Invitational at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton
Championship
Boys
McCurtain 38, Wister 27
Girls
Battiest 50, McCurtain 39
Taco Bell Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith [Ark.] Southside High School
Championship Semifinals
Bishop Miege, Kan., 73, Ponca City 59
Fort Smith Northside 57, Moore 53
Consolation Semifinals
Howe 73, Fort Smith Southside 27
Van Buren, Ark., 68, Tulsa East Central 46
Editor's Note: Saturday's trophy games were canceled due to threatening weather conditions.
Quinton Tournament
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Howe 61, Warner 60
Quinton 44, Buffalo Valley 40
Consolation Semifinals
Moyers 68, Pocola 59, Pocola eliminated.
Boswell 43, Red Oak 37, Red Oak eliminated.
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Red Oak 60, Howe JV 32
Warner 53, Quinton 38
Consolation Semifinals
Poteau JV 42, Boswell 17, Boswell eliminated.
Moyers 46, Buffalo Valley 31, Buffalo Valley eliminated.
Pick and Shovel Classic at Hartshorne
Boys
Championship
Oktaha 57, Hartshorne 53
3rd-Place Game
Wilburton 61, Clayton 54
Girls
Championship
Hartshorne 49, Wilburton 25
3rd-Place Game
Clayton 52, Mounds 39
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
