Friday's High School Basketball Scores
Regular Season
Boys
Keota 52, Crowder 48
Quinton 47, Howe 39
Girls
Howe 74, Quinton 35
Crowder 52, Keota 29
Tournaments
Wilburton Tournament
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Checotah 56, Poteau 43
Spiro 49, Eufaula 36
Consolation Semifinals
Wilburton 68, Red Oak 47, Red Oak eliminated.
Stigler 86, Hartshorne 80, OT, Hartshorne eliminated.
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Hartshorne 59, Poteau 16
Wilburton 45, Eufaula 40
Consolation Semifinals
Red Oak 43, Stigler 22, Stigler eliminated.
Spiro 36, Checotah 34, Checotah eliminated.
Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Roland 58, Talihina 40
Broken Bow 78, Luther 51
Consolation Semifinals
Panama 59, Pocola 52
Rattan 48, Antlers 45
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Pocola 35, Broken Bow 29
Roland 43, Rattan 23
Consolation Semifinals
Talihina 63, Antlers 41
Luther 72, Panama 39
Indianola Tournament
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Indianola 102, Battiest 90
Lakewood Christian 73, McCurtain 50
Consolation Semifinals
Weleetka 48, Bokoshe 31
Maud 61, Moss 26
Girls
Championship Semifinals
McCurtain 52, Weleetka 39
Moss 53, Battiest 20
Consolation Semifinals
Indianola 39, Bokoshe 20
Maud 49, Lakewood Christian 28
First National Bank Classic in McAlester
Boys Consolation Semifinals
Heavener 71, Pittsburg 45, Pittsburg eliminated.
Stuart 59, Coalgate 46, Coalgate eliminated.
Girls Consolation Semifinals
Wright City 38, Savanna 37, Savanna eliminated.
Pittsburg 40, Coalgate 36, Coalgate eliminated.
