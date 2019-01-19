Friday's High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Spiro 74, Poteau 64
Kinta 49, Buffalo Valley 28
Panama JV 65, Bokoshe 28
Heavener 66, Stigler 62, OT
Talihina 51, Wilburton 49
Gans 73, Keota 65
Valliant 59, Smithville 55
Porum 60, Arkoma 48
Okay 47, McCurtain 43
Hartshorne 67, Pocola 28
Girls
Poteau 48, Spiro 24
Kinta 56, Buffalo Valley 7
Panama 37, Bokoshe 26
Heavener 53, Stigler 31
Keota 49, Gans 46
Smithville 45, Valliant 38
Wilburton 50, Talihina 41
Porum 39, Arkoma 37
Okay 36, McCurtain 35
Hartshorne 81, Pocola 27
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
