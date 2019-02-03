Friday's High School Basketball Scores
Sunday, February 3, 2019
Boys
Poteau 54, Stilwell 48
Smithville 61, Buffalo Valley 49
Howe 79, Red Oak 41
Panama 69, Leflore 59
Bokoshe 77, Panola 38
McCurtain 41, Gore 37
Gans 62, Arkoma 57
Stringtown 53, Clayton 52
Wilburton 75, Heavener 32
Okay 54, Keota 47
Girls
Stilwell 59, Poteau 52
Smithville 53, Buffalo Valley 11
Howe 82, Red Oak 55
Leflore 58, Panama 50, OT
Arkoma 48, Gans 25
Bokoshe 41, Panola 17
Clayton 59, Stringtown 41
McCurtain 53, Gore 38
Heavener 50, Wilburton 36
Okay 55, Keota 26
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
