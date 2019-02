Friday's High School Basketball Scores

Regular Season

Boys

Roland 76, Poteau 58

Panama 52, Wister 43

Hartshorne 61, Pocola 32

Stigler 81, Heavener 54

Broken Bow 77, Howe 59

Stilwell 65, Spiro 55

Girls

Roland 51, Poteau 26

Wister 43, Panama 30

Heavener 61, Stigler 33

Howe 79, Broken Bow 54

Hartshorne 49, Pocola 42

Stilwell 42, Spiro 18

Postseason

Class A District Tournaments

At Whitesboro

Boys

Arkoma 66, Cameron 61, Cameron eliminated.

Girls

Arkoma 59, Cameron 47, Cameron eliminated.

At Clayton

Boys

Keota 66, Bowlegs 34, Bowlegs eliminated.

Girls

Keota 48, Bowlegs 22, Bowlegs eliminated.

At Smithville

Boys

Fort Towson 56, Achille 40, Achille eliminated.

Girls

Achille 63, Fort Towson 23, Fort Towson eliminated.

Class B District Tournaments

At Leflore

Boys

Moyers 63, Bokoshe 24, Bokoshe eliminated.

Girls

Moyers 53, Bokoshe 45, Bokoshe eliminated.

At Red Oak

Boys

Red Oak 64, Butner 42, Butner eliminated.

Girls

Boswell 64, Butner 33, Butner eliminated.

At McCurtain

Boys

Oaks 73, Midway 69, Midway eliminated.

Girls

Oaks 57, Midway 50, Midway eliminated.

โ€” Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley