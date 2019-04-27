Friday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Playoff Scores

Class 4A Regional Tournament in Howe

Howe 12, Pocola 2

Calera 13, Henryetta 11

Howe 17, Calera 13, Howe advances to next week's state tournament as the regional champion.

Henryetta 22, Pocola 9, Pocola eliminated.

Henryetta 17, Calera 2, Henryetta advances to next week's state tournament as the regional consolation champion, Calera eliminated.

Class A Regional Tournament at Kiowa

Kiowa 26, New Lima 3

Leflore 13, Mountain View-Gotebo 10

Kiowa 17, Leflore 7, Kiowa advances to next week's state tournament as regional champion.

Mountain View-Gotebo 12, New Lima 11, New Lima eliminated.

Leflore 13, Mountain View-Gotebo 10, Leflore advances to next week's state tournament as regional consolation champion, Mountain View-Gotebo eliminated.

