Friday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Sunday, March 10, 2019
Tahlequah 5, Poteau 4
McCurtain 13, Arkoma 8
Arkoma 3, Sallisaw-Central 0
McCurtain 11, Sallisaw-Central 1
Leflore 13, Weleetka 3
Leflore 5, Porum 1
Caney 15, Red Oak 5
Clayton Tournament
Winner's-Bracket Finals
Kiowa 11, Heavener 9
Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Clayton 4, Quinton 2, Quinton eliminated.
Soper 14, Smithville 13, Smithville eliminated.
Loser's-Bracket Semifinal
Clayton 10, Soper 9
Loser's-Bracket Final
Clayton 11, Heavener 1
Championship
Kiowa 16, Clayton 3
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
