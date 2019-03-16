Friday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Leflore 19, Talihina 0
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 12, Talihina 2
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 7, Boswell 0
Leflore 12, Arkoma 2
Leflore 8, Canadian 0
Arkoma 13, Canadian 3
Battle for the Bat Tournament
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Poteau 12, Stilwell 4
Hartshorne 12, Roland 2
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Muldrow 11, Poteau 5
Hartshorne 8, Sallisaw 4
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Poteau 14, Roland 2
Stilwell 10, Sallilsaw 6
Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Stilwell 14, Roland 4, Roland eliminated.
Red Oak Tournament
Howe 25, Red Oak 12
Howe 21, Oktaha JV 10
Oktaha 18, Howe 9
Red Oak 23, Oktaha JV 22
Oktaha 20, Red Oak 18
Editor's Note : Caney did not participate in revamped Red Oak Tournament.
Caddo Festival at Durant
Silo 17, Wister 8
Caddo 12, Wister 2
Calera 22, Wister 0
—Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
