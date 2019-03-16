Friday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores

I GOT THIS — Poteau second baseman Piper Akins, right, turns an unassisted inning-ending double play during the Lady Pirates’ game against Stilwell in the Battle for the Bat Tournament on Friday aftenoon. Watching are shortstop Lexi Wood, left, and right fielder Rilee Dunigan. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, March 16, 2019

Leflore 19, Talihina 0
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 12, Talihina 2
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 7, Boswell 0
Leflore 12, Arkoma 2
Leflore 8, Canadian 0
Arkoma 13, Canadian 3
Battle for the Bat Tournament
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Poteau 12, Stilwell 4
Hartshorne 12, Roland 2
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Muldrow 11, Poteau 5
Hartshorne 8, Sallisaw 4
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Poteau 14, Roland 2
Stilwell 10, Sallilsaw 6
Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Stilwell 14, Roland 4, Roland eliminated.
Red Oak Tournament
Howe 25, Red Oak 12
Howe 21, Oktaha JV 10
Oktaha 18, Howe 9
Red Oak 23, Oktaha JV 22
Oktaha 20, Red Oak 18
Editor's Note : Caney did not participate in revamped Red Oak Tournament.
Caddo Festival at Durant
Silo 17, Wister 8
Caddo 12, Wister 2
Calera 22, Wister 0

—Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

Category: