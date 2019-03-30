Friday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores

SAFE! — Howe’s Peyton Stubbs, bottom right, slides safely across home plate as Talihina catcher Jess Knapp, left, catches the ball as umpire Daniel New watches to make the call during their game Friday afternoon during the second day of the Howe Lady Lions Classic. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, March 30, 2019

Poteau 20, Sallisaw 11
Wister 11, Keota 2
Tournaments
Howe Lady Lions Classic
Heavener 17, Cameron 7
Howe 15, Talihina 3
Pocola 13, Heavener 11
Howe 17, Pocola 9
Cameron 11, Talihina 8
Soper/Highway 70 Tournament
Rattan 10, Smithville 0
Smithville 15, Rock Creek 5
Smithville 12, Soper 2
Coalgate 5, Smithville 3, Smithville eliminated.
Rattan 12, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 2
Bennington 11, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 7, Clayton-Buffalo Valley eliminated.
Editor's Note: Arkoma's game at Kinta was postponed due to the Lady Eagles not having enough players.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

