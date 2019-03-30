Friday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Saturday, March 30, 2019
Poteau 20, Sallisaw 11
Wister 11, Keota 2
Tournaments
Howe Lady Lions Classic
Heavener 17, Cameron 7
Howe 15, Talihina 3
Pocola 13, Heavener 11
Howe 17, Pocola 9
Cameron 11, Talihina 8
Soper/Highway 70 Tournament
Rattan 10, Smithville 0
Smithville 15, Rock Creek 5
Smithville 12, Soper 2
Coalgate 5, Smithville 3, Smithville eliminated.
Rattan 12, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 2
Bennington 11, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 7, Clayton-Buffalo Valley eliminated.
Editor's Note: Arkoma's game at Kinta was postponed due to the Lady Eagles not having enough players.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
