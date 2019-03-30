Friday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores

Poteau 20, Sallisaw 11

Wister 11, Keota 2

Tournaments

Howe Lady Lions Classic

Heavener 17, Cameron 7

Howe 15, Talihina 3

Pocola 13, Heavener 11

Howe 17, Pocola 9

Cameron 11, Talihina 8

Soper/Highway 70 Tournament

Rattan 10, Smithville 0

Smithville 15, Rock Creek 5

Smithville 12, Soper 2

Coalgate 5, Smithville 3, Smithville eliminated.

Rattan 12, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 2

Bennington 11, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 7, Clayton-Buffalo Valley eliminated.

Editor's Note: Arkoma's game at Kinta was postponed due to the Lady Eagles not having enough players.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley