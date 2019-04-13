Friday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Gore 12, Arkoma 2
Tahlequah 16, Wister 4 (Thursday)
Dale Festival at Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee
Poteau 15, Mangum 5
Stonewall 17, Poteau 12
Howe 15, Binger-Oney 0
Howe 20, Tecumseh 6
Howe 11, Washington 9
Henryetta 12, Pocola 0
Harrah 17, Pocola 8
Dale 12, Pocola 1
Bill Watts Spring Classic at Battiest
Winner's-Bracket Quartefinals
Whitesboro 12, Smithville 4
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Idabel 14, Leflore 4
Whitesboro 13, McCurtain 4
Winner's-Bracket Finals
Whitesboro 13, Idabel 0
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Konawa 19, Battiest 9, Battiest eliminated.
Loser's-Bracket Second Round
Konawa 12, Haworth 2, Haworth eliminated.
Wright City 15, Smithville 7, Smithville eliminated.
Loser's-Bracket Quartefinals
McCurtain 8, Konawa 5, Konawa eliminated.
Wright City 32, Leflore 10, Leflore eliminated.
Loser's-Bracket Semifinals
McCurtain 19, Wright City 15, Wright City eliminated.
Loser's-Bracket Finals
McCurtain 8, Idabel 3, Idabel eliminated.
Championship
Whitesboro 18, McCurtain 13
Caney Tournament
Red Oak 15, Caney 11
Tushka 20, Red Oak 11
Silo 17, Red Oak 3, Red Oak eliminated.
Editor's Note: Kinta's home game with Haileyville was canceled.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
