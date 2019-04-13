Friday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores

Gore 12, Arkoma 2

Tahlequah 16, Wister 4 (Thursday)

Dale Festival at Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee

Poteau 15, Mangum 5

Stonewall 17, Poteau 12

Howe 15, Binger-Oney 0

Howe 20, Tecumseh 6

Howe 11, Washington 9

Henryetta 12, Pocola 0

Harrah 17, Pocola 8

Dale 12, Pocola 1

Bill Watts Spring Classic at Battiest

Winner's-Bracket Quartefinals

Whitesboro 12, Smithville 4

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Idabel 14, Leflore 4

Whitesboro 13, McCurtain 4

Winner's-Bracket Finals

Whitesboro 13, Idabel 0

Loser's-Bracket Opening Round

Konawa 19, Battiest 9, Battiest eliminated.

Loser's-Bracket Second Round

Konawa 12, Haworth 2, Haworth eliminated.

Wright City 15, Smithville 7, Smithville eliminated.

Loser's-Bracket Quartefinals

McCurtain 8, Konawa 5, Konawa eliminated.

Wright City 32, Leflore 10, Leflore eliminated.

Loser's-Bracket Semifinals

McCurtain 19, Wright City 15, Wright City eliminated.

Loser's-Bracket Finals

McCurtain 8, Idabel 3, Idabel eliminated.

Championship

Whitesboro 18, McCurtain 13

Caney Tournament

Red Oak 15, Caney 11

Tushka 20, Red Oak 11

Silo 17, Red Oak 3, Red Oak eliminated.

Editor's Note: Kinta's home game with Haileyville was canceled.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley