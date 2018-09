Friday's High School Softball Playoff Scores

Class 2A Regional Tournament

At Howe

Loser's-Bracket Final

Wyandotte 11, Coalgate 8, Coalgate eliminated.

Championship

Howe 13, Wyandotte 1, Howe advances to state, Wyandotte eliminated.

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Whitesboro

Loser's-Bracket Final

Caney 11, Leflore 3, Leflore eliminated.

Championship

Whitesboro 2, Caney 0, Whitesboro advances to state, Caney eliminated.

At Red Oak

Opening Round

Welch 6, Red Oak 1

Webbers Falls 5, Asher 4

Loser's-Bracket Semifinal

Red Oak 11, Asher 0, Asher eliminated.

Winner's-Bracket Final

Welch 4, Webbers Falls 1

At Kiowa

Loser's-Bracket Final

Moss 12, Cameron 5, Cameron eliminated.

Championship

Kiowa 10, Moss 0, Kiowa advances to state, Moss eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley