Friday's High School Softball Scores
Poteau at Panama, canceled.
Arkoma at Bokoshe, canceled
Cameron 5, Keota 3
Leflore 3, Cameron 1
Leflore 13, Keota 2
Whitesboro Tournament
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Whitesboro 11, Smithville 0
Howe 13, Heavener 0
Loser's-Bracket Second Round Games
Webbers Falls 9, Battiest 0, Battiest eliminated.
Haworth 4, Talihina 1, Talihina eliminated.
Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Heavener 10, Webbers Falls 1, Webbers Falls eliminated.
Smithville 4, Haworth 2, Haworth eliminated.
Broken Arrow Tournament
Durant 5, Pocola 0
Sand Springs 6, Pocola 0
Choctaw 4, Pocola 0
Rock Creek Tournament
Caddo 12, Wister 7
Wister 7, Ringling 5
Editor's Note: Spiro's district road game at Hartshorne and Red Oak's games at the Beggs Festival were rained out.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
