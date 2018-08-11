Friday's High School Softball Scores

Poteau at Panama, canceled.

Arkoma at Bokoshe, canceled

Cameron 5, Keota 3

Leflore 3, Cameron 1

Leflore 13, Keota 2

Whitesboro Tournament

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Whitesboro 11, Smithville 0

Howe 13, Heavener 0

Loser's-Bracket Second Round Games

Webbers Falls 9, Battiest 0, Battiest eliminated.

Haworth 4, Talihina 1, Talihina eliminated.

Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Heavener 10, Webbers Falls 1, Webbers Falls eliminated.

Smithville 4, Haworth 2, Haworth eliminated.

Broken Arrow Tournament

Durant 5, Pocola 0

Sand Springs 6, Pocola 0

Choctaw 4, Pocola 0

Rock Creek Tournament

Caddo 12, Wister 7

Wister 7, Ringling 5

Editor's Note: Spiro's district road game at Hartshorne and Red Oak's games at the Beggs Festival were rained out.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley