Friday's High School Softball Scores
Leflore 10, Arkoma 2
Leflore 8, Cameron 4
Cameron 12, Arkoma 3
Heavener 10, Tulsa Memorial 1
Mounds 13, Heavener 3
Kellyville Festival
Poteau 4, Henryetta 1
Vinita 11, Poteau 3
Okarche Festival
Whitesboro 17, Oklahoma Christian Academy 3
Whitesboro 15, Ninnekah 1
Oktaha Tournament
Red Oak 13, Oktaha JV 1
Red Oak 5, Hartshorne 3
Red Oak 3, McAlester 0
Wilburton 9, Red Oak 6, title game
Stuart Tournament
Crowder 11, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 0, Clayton-Buffalo Valley eliminated.
Editor's Note: Friday games rained out were Heavener at Spiro, Howe at Wister, Valliant at Pocola, Bokoshe's game(s) at the Gore Tournament and Panama's games at the Warner Festival, which ended up being totally canceled due to rain.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
