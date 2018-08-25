Friday's High School Softball Scores

HERE'S THE PITCH — Wister pitcher Braxtyn McMillin, right, delivers a pitch to a Sallisaw-Central batter as Wister catcher Kourtney Donaho, far left, prepares to catch the pitch as Wister shortstop Shaylin Midgley prepares to make a play during Friday's district doubleheader in Sallisaw. Photo by Sabrina Covey
Saturday, August 25, 2018

Red Oak 7, Talihina 2
Cameron 5, Porum 4, 8 inn.
Wister 10, Sallisaw-Central 2
Wister 10, Sallisaw-Central 0
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 13, Haworth 10
Haworth 12, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 6
Smithville 11, Soper 1
Hartshorne 4, Heavener 1
Tournaments
Chouteau-Mazie Tournament
Arkoma 15, South Coffeyville 0
Tulsa Rogers 9, Arkoma 6
Hulbert 13, Arkoma 2
Oklahoma State University Jamboree in Stillwater
Howe 11, Elk City 0
Stillwater 7, Howe 6
Pocola 7, Tushka 0
Tulsa Union 10, Pocola 6
Whitesboro 8, Elk City 1
Pawnee 10, Whitesboro 1
Asher Tournament
Varnum 7, Leflore 0
Stratford 3, Leflore 1, Leflore eliminated
Prague Tournament
Stroud 4, Spiro 0
Chandler 7, Spiro 0

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

