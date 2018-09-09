Friday's High School Softball Scores

Kiowa Tournament

Red Oak 7, Eufafula 2

Leflore 3, Hartshorne 2

Caney 6, Leflore 4

Smithville 9, Milburn 2

Eufaula 7, Smithville 5

Talihina 11, Stringtown 3

Strother 12, Talihina 0

Caney 4, Whitesboro 3

Editor's Note: All of the remainder of Friday's action and Saturday's action was rained out

Sallisaw-Central Lady Tiger Shootout

Cameron 5, Sallisaw-Central 0

Westville 6, Panama 0

Editor's Note: Heavener's Thursday road district game at Antlers was rained out.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley