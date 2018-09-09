Friday's High School Softball Scores
Sunday, September 9, 2018
Kiowa Tournament
Red Oak 7, Eufafula 2
Leflore 3, Hartshorne 2
Caney 6, Leflore 4
Smithville 9, Milburn 2
Eufaula 7, Smithville 5
Talihina 11, Stringtown 3
Strother 12, Talihina 0
Caney 4, Whitesboro 3
Editor's Note: All of the remainder of Friday's action and Saturday's action was rained out
Sallisaw-Central Lady Tiger Shootout
Cameron 5, Sallisaw-Central 0
Westville 6, Panama 0
Editor's Note: Heavener's Thursday road district game at Antlers was rained out.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: