Friday's Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] Division IV State Tournament Scores

Division IV State Semifinals

Boys Semifinals

At Grove Elementary School in Shawnee

Fanshawe 43, Grandview 39, Grandview eliminated.

Kenwood 66, Whitefield 49, Whitefield eliminated.

Today's State Championship

At Shawnee High School

Fanshawe vs. Kenwood, 10 a.m.

Girls Semifinals

At Grove Elementary School in Shawnee

Stidham 52, Fanshawe 33, Fanshawe eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley