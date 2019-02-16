Friday's Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] Division IV State Tournament Scores
Saturday, February 16, 2019
Division IV State Semifinals
Boys Semifinals
At Grove Elementary School in Shawnee
Fanshawe 43, Grandview 39, Grandview eliminated.
Kenwood 66, Whitefield 49, Whitefield eliminated.
Today's State Championship
At Shawnee High School
Fanshawe vs. Kenwood, 10 a.m.
Girls Semifinals
At Grove Elementary School in Shawnee
Stidham 52, Fanshawe 33, Fanshawe eliminated.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
