Friday's Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] Playoff Scores
Saturday, February 9, 2019
Division III
At Krebs
Girls Area Finals
Justice 46, Shady Point 42
Shady Point vs. Forest Grove, area consolation finals, 2 this afternoon in Krebs.
Division IV
At Rocky Mountain School near Stilwell
Girls Area Finals
Fanshawe 47, Wainwright 13, Fanshawe qualifies for next week's state tournament.
Boys Area Consolation Semifinals
Fanshawe 43, Bell 6, Bell eliminated.
Fanshawe vs. Greasy, area consolation finals, 3 p.m. at Rocky Mountain School.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
