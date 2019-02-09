Friday's Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] Playoff Scores

Division III

At Krebs

Girls Area Finals

Justice 46, Shady Point 42

Shady Point vs. Forest Grove, area consolation finals, 2 this afternoon in Krebs.

Division IV

At Rocky Mountain School near Stilwell

Girls Area Finals

Fanshawe 47, Wainwright 13, Fanshawe qualifies for next week's state tournament.

Boys Area Consolation Semifinals

Fanshawe 43, Bell 6, Bell eliminated.

Fanshawe vs. Greasy, area consolation finals, 3 p.m. at Rocky Mountain School.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley