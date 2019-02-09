Friday's Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] Playoff Scores

STATE BOUND — The Fanshawe Lady Grizzlies won the Organization of Rural Elementary Schools Division IV Area Tournament on Friday night at Rocky Mountain School near Stilwell to advance to next week's ORES State Tournament in Shawnee. Photo Courtesy Wes McGowen
Saturday, February 9, 2019

Division III
At Krebs
Girls Area Finals
Justice 46, Shady Point 42
Shady Point vs. Forest Grove, area consolation finals, 2 this afternoon in Krebs.
Division IV
At Rocky Mountain School near Stilwell
Girls Area Finals
Fanshawe 47, Wainwright 13, Fanshawe qualifies for next week's state tournament.
Boys Area Consolation Semifinals
Fanshawe 43, Bell 6, Bell eliminated.
Fanshawe vs. Greasy, area consolation finals, 3 p.m. at Rocky Mountain School.

