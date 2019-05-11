Friday's Region II Softball Tournament Scores
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2019 Region II Softball Tournament
At Seminole State College
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Western 3, Carl Albert 2
Seminole State 8, Connors State 0
NOC-Tonkawa 6, Rose State 1
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 7, Eastern 3
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Carl Albert 3, Connors State 2, Connors State eliminated.
Rose State 2, Eastern 2, 8 inn., suspended by rain.
Editor's Note: All Saturday action has been rained out. Carl Albert will play the loser of the NOC-Tonkawa/NEO game in the loser's-bracket quarterfinals at a time Sunday to be determined later.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: