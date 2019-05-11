Friday's Region II Softball Tournament Scores

2019 Region II Softball Tournament

At Seminole State College

Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Western 3, Carl Albert 2

Seminole State 8, Connors State 0

NOC-Tonkawa 6, Rose State 1

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 7, Eastern 3

Loser's-Bracket Opening Round

Carl Albert 3, Connors State 2, Connors State eliminated.

Rose State 2, Eastern 2, 8 inn., suspended by rain.

Editor's Note: All Saturday action has been rained out. Carl Albert will play the loser of the NOC-Tonkawa/NEO game in the loser's-bracket quarterfinals at a time Sunday to be determined later.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley