Friends of the Library host book sale, fundraiser

The Friends of the Patrick Lynch Public Library will be hosting a book sale and fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the library.

Friends of the Library are asking for donations of books to be delivered to the library by Dec. 3.

Most books will sell for under $2 and proceeds will go to support library projects.

The Friends of the Library work to support public relations for the library; educational and cultural programs and to provide financial support for special library programs.

Friends of the Library were instrumental in planning and financing the new furnishings for the library after most of the furnishings were ruined in the flood of 2017 through the donation of nearly $53,000 above what insurance paid.

