Fundraising pancake breakfast set Saturday for local resident

Friends of Kent and Julie Holt and the Talihina Masonic Lodge will be have a fundraising pancake breakfast to help with Kent’s medical expenses from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Talihina Masonic Lodge.

Kent and his wife Julie both had COVID-19. Julie recovered, but Kent is still being treated.

Kent was first sent to Lubbock, Texas, where he was treated. Minor tractotomy surgery was performed to install a tube to help him breathe and to prevent more damage to his throat and lungs. He is being treated in Tulsa at a rehab center and, hopes are, he will be coming home in the near future.

Come out and enjoy a great meal for a donation. Whatever you can give to help pay the mounting medical bills will be greatly appreciated.

If you cannot make the breakfast you can drop your donation off at the Visitors Center at 201 First Street, Talihina.

All checks need to be made out to the Talihina Masonic Lodge.

For more information on this event contact the Talihina Chamber of Commerce at (918) 567-3434 or e-mail to chamber@talihinacc.com.