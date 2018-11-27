Fundraising underway for LCYS Angel Tree

LeFlore County Youth Services continues to raise funds to purchase presents for its 426 Angels as part of its Angel Tree program.

The deadline is Dec. 7. The organization is trying to meet a goal of $17,440. The Youth Services said on Monday it had received $3,735. Monetary donations can be dropped off at 510 N. Broadway or mailed to PO Box 711, Poteau OK 74953.

Gifts are no longer purchase for Angels, but LCYS employees meet with parents at Walmart on Dec. 10-11 to check items being purchased for children.