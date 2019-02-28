Games canceled Thursday, Friday, Monday due to weather, high school basketball playoffs

Weather conditions on Thursday as well as threatening weather conditions today and Monday has forced the cancellations of several local high school baseball and slow-pitch softball games over those three days.

Thursday’s Arkoma-Cameron baseball game as well as the Wister baseball opener at Wright City on Thursday were canceled due to weather, with neither of them having rescheduled dates at this time.

Wister baseball coach John McAlester also said that the Wildcats’ home opener Monday afternoon against Howe has been canceled due to threatening weather conditions. The game has not been rescheduled as of yet.

On the softball field, Friday’s Cameron season opener at Porum was canceled due to threatening weather conditions, and the match-up has yet to be rescheduled.

Smithville’s softball season opener Friday at home against Fort Towson was canceled since the Lady Braves are playing in the Class A State Tournament this weekend. No make-up date is known at this time.

Arkoma’s season-opening opponent Friday afternoon has changed. Instead of entertaining Warner at 6 p.m., the Lady Mustangs will entertain the Heavener Lady Wolves at 4 p.m. Warner’s girls entered Thursday still being in the Class 2A state basketball playoffs.