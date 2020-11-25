Getting farm tax cards for exemption now going to be harder to get
For many agriculture people, one of their greatest “tools” is a farm tax card, which helps ease taxes paid on purchases of key materials.
LeFlore County Assessor Gaylon E. Freeman and County Deputy Assessor Jud Maxwell got word late last week that stricter guidelines to get such cards has been handed down.
“We have people going to various businesses, pulling out their farm tax card and saying they’re tax exempt and they don’t have to pay taxes on their groceries,” Freeman said. “They’re going to Braum’s and Western Sizzlin — those are the only places I’ve heard of this happening so far. This (card) is not for groceries. That card is to buy post, wire, stretching materials, feed and hay. You’re not even supposed to buy a lawn mower with it, and yet some of our businesses are selling lawn mowers tax exempt.”
“People abuse the farm tax card,” Maxwell said. “Back in the day, you could show that card to anybody, and they would take it. They’re cracking down on that now. People are really abusing it now. I figure about three-fourths of the people who have a farm tax card won’t have one (under these stiffer regulations).”
For additional information, call the LeFlore County Assessor’s office at (918) 647-3652.
Once the card is renewed, it’s good for three years, with the renewal date always June 30 three years after the card is renewed.
Category: