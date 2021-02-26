Getting Rid of COVID-19

Poteau’s Linda Newman, right, gets her COVID-19 vaccine administered by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) nurse Jennifer Tolan during The LeFlore County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinie on Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. To make an appointment for a future clinic, go online to www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. PDN photo by David Seeley
Friday, February 26, 2021

