Getting Rid of COVID-19
Friday, February 26, 2021
Now that COVID-19 vaccines have started to be administered since the first of the year, how quickly do you believe we'll get back to pre-pandemic conditions, i.e. no masks or social-distancing guidelines in place?
Spring Break
March 31
Mid April
April 30
The end of school
Memorial Day Weekend
Mid June
June 30
Fourth of July
July 31
The start of the 2021-22 school year
Never
