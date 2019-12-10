Getting in the spirit of the season

There came Santa Claus, lions, tigers and bears, oh my! The 2019 Poteau Christmas Parade was the biggest ever, and the floats were the wildest. With this years theme being Going Wild for Christmas. Float builders took it to the extreme, with jet-skiing reindeer, sleighing senators, jingling jungles and elves on roller-coasters.

Dewey Avenue was lit up like a literal Christmas tree. The weather was mild, the night beautiful and the pocket park display was playing music and twinkling in time while a record number of festive floats streamed down the historic street in front of a shoulder-to-shoulder packed crowd.

The floats were also joined by plenty of classic cars, horses and buggies, marching bands and candy for the kiddos. Poteau played host to characters like The Grinch, the Cast of Frozen, elves and the big man himself, Santa.

