Giving Tuesday set May 5

The Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County want to reach out to everyone to give them the opportunity to help the organization reach our Giving Tuesday goal of $500. Please encourage friends, co-workers, loved ones and more to join as we work to reach this goal!

Our staff has been working hard to ensure members have food, connection and engaging fun programs to continue their participation!

Go to https://kindest.com/campaign/givingtuesdaybgclc to give $5 to the Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County's Giving Tuesday campaign.