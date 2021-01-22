Good Riddance, COVID-19

Fort Coffee’s James Triplett, left, gets his Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccine from United States Army National Guard member Josh Middleton, whose HHC 1-179 unit was deployed down from Edmond, on Thursday morning at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. A new website has been created to help people make their appointments, www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. PDN photo by David Seeley
Friday, January 22, 2021

Category: